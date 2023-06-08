Clark County unveils potential 1 October memorials

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the next several months, locals will be able to get a look at what a permanent 1 October memorial would look like in Las Vegas.

“This is all about that overall healing process for people,” said Mindy Meyers, deputy director of Clark County Parks and Recreation. “And that’s a journey.”

The committee in charge of the memorial chose five professional design teams to come up with the concepts.

“They’ve really listened to the public on what they want accomplished,” Meyers said. “It’s about hope, love, community and healing.”

Many people wonder why it has taken years to get to this point.

“The time has been important to give us an opportunity to heal,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson. “Now we’re in a better place where we now can identify better with the things that will be represented than we would have been a couple years ago.”

It will still be several more years before the memorial will be built and ready, but Commissioner Gibson says it will be a healing experience for all.

“We hope they feel enriched,” Gibson said. “We hope they feel lifted. The people who suffered the most are going to come here looking for something. They’re going to be hoping for something. They want their spirits enriched and lifted.”

The models will be on display at the Clark County Government Center until September. For a look the models, please click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.