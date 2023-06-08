14 people accused in undercover operation targeting child sex predators in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fourteen people were taken into custody during an undercover sting that targeted child sex predators in the Las Vegas Valley, authorities said.

According to a news release, the multi-agency operation was conducted on June 1-2. The “operation was conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community,” according to LVMPD.

As part of the undercover operation, Las Vegas police said agents posed as 13-and 14-year-old juveniles. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspect were taken into custody, according to LVMPD.

The department says the 14 suspects face charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

According to Las Vegas police, the individuals accused in the undercover sting were: John George, 29; David PetersonMoore, 28; Jon Colquitt, 34; Manuel Vasquez, 23; Tyler Reed, 37; Juan Jurado, 29; Joshua Jivan, 42; Tomas Franco Valdovinos 37; Ethan Fillmore, 20; Jonathan Graybill, 61; Ricardo Perez, 41; Abdul Ahmad,45; David Freidhof, 26; and Curtis Schell, 19.

The department notes that the two-day Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) joint operation included detectives and agents from the ICAC Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. Agencies participating in the operation included Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation, Nevada Attorney General and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

