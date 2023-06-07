Golden Knights trainer gets big assist on goal during Stanley Cup Final Game 2

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Hockey League shared video on Twitter that shows a trainer for the Golden Knights coming through with a big assist on a goal during Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final Game 2.

The split video shows footage from a camera placed on the glass behind the Golden Knights bench along with separate footage that was taken of the ice.

In the videos shared by the NHL, you can watch as Golden Knights trainer J.W. Aiken recognizes that captain Mark Stone has lost his stick and immediately springs into action.

The moment Stone loses his stick, Aiken runs to the end of the bench and instantly hands the team’s captain a new stick and sends him off on his way.

Shortly after, with the new gear in hand, Stone helped set up a goal for Brett Howden.

“Golden Assists by Mark Stone and the Golden Knights trainer,” the league captioned the video, which can be viewed below on the NHL’s Twitter page.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Monday evening to take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The teams head to Florida for Thursday’s Game 3.

