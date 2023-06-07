Tucker Carlson releases first episode of new Twitter show

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(FOX Carolina) - Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his Twitter show on Tuesday.

The former FOX News anchor “parted ways” with the network in April, although FOX did not offer details about the separation. He later announced in May that he was coming back with a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

In the 10-minute episode, Carlson says he doesn’t think the mainstream media is covering the stories that “really matter.” He alleges the U.S. government has classified a billion so-called public documents.

Carlson then goes on to say this at the end of the episode:

“Manipulated by lies, silenced by taboo, it is unhealthy and it is dehumanizing and we’re tired of it. As of today, we’ve come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blanket. We are told there are no gatekeepers here, if that turns out to be false we will leave, but in the meantime we are grateful to be here.”

In less than 24 hours, the video has received more than 74 million views.

