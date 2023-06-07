Smith’s stores now accepting EBT payment for all online grocery orders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Smith’s Food & Drug Stores on Wednesday announced that it will now accept EBT payment for all online grocery orders.

According to a news release, customers can use their EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Smith’s app or at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com.

“Thousands of Smith’s shoppers place digital orders every week,” said Tina Murray, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Smith’s believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

In order to use EBT payments for online orders, Smith’s says customers can create an account through the Smith’s app or at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com. From there, customers will need to add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Shoppers can then fill the cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a pickup or delivery time and checkout.

Once on the checkout screen, customers are advised to select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

