Residents evicted from senior trailer park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pair-A-Dice Mobile Home Park in North Las Vegas, which is designated for seniors, is closing down.

Residents were given notice that they had to leave the property by June 2. Clark County said they did help some evicted residents with relocation, but FOX5 spoke to one who said he had to find a new place to live all on his own.

Ernest Palumbo Junior lived in Pair-A-Dice Trailer Park since 2015 and moved out in May after receiving a notice that the property was shutting down.

“I was baffled. I mean, and then they don’t help people,” he said. “The first presentation was that they’re going to help people, but they’re not helping people, they’re kicking people out, and I don’t think it’s right.”

Now, damaged mobile homes remain on the property awaiting demolition, along with some lingering residents and transients taking advantage of the empty trailers.

“There’s still people there, yes, homeless people, and there’s still people that have lived here, they’re still there,” said Palumbo. “And according to the letters that I received, after June 2, the park is done, and here we are, June 7.”

Palumbo says residents were offered three options, one of which was to buy back their trailer and move it elsewhere, which he tried to do but he said the county never called him back.

“I waited in that line when they were here, and I didn’t receive any help,” he said. “So they say a lot, but they don’t follow through on it, so I don’t think that’s right.”

In a statement, Clark County said their Social Services Department has been working with the VA, the City of North Las Vegas, and other agencies to help the displaced residents.

According to the county, in March, there were about 88 occupied units in the park, and they connected with at least 60 of those households, assisting with housing referrals and, in some cases, financial help for moving expenses.

Palumbo said many of the residents who left moved to senior living facilities or other trailer parks, but it wasn’t an easy process.

“I’m not old, but I’m not young, and there are other people that are old, disabled, and I feel sorry for them,” he said.

Palumbo said the property was bought by Agora Realty, which, according to their property portfolio, also owns several shopping centers in the Las Vegas area.

FOX5 has reached out to Agora Realty to hear about their plans for the land, but we still haven’t heard back.

