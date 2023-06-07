Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The musician known as “Blueface” AKA Johnathan Porter was arrested Wednesday for a charge of robbery as he was in the courthouse for a separate case of attempted murder, according to court records.

Porter, 26, is a Los Angeles-based rapper previously arrested in connection to an Oct. 8, 2022 shooting in the 6300 block of Hughes Center Drive.

On Wednesday, Porter was due to appear in court on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun.

While he was in the courthouse, he was arrested for the robbery charge. The details of the charge were not available as of Wednesday evening.

According to the Clark County Detention Center website, he is being held on $20,000 bond for the charge.

His next hearing will be Thursday for the robbery charge. His next hearing for the attempted murder case will be June 14.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.