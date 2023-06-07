North Las Vegas police seeking additional sexual assault victims

Brady Powell, 42
Brady Powell, 42(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking additional victims after the arrest of a local physical therapist on sexual assault charges.

According to a news release, the NLVPD investigated an alleged sexual assault involving a patient at a local physical therapy office on February 1. Detectives identified and arrested Brady Powell, 42, a licensed physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, located at 2225 Civic Center Dr.

Powell was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, and charged with seven counts of open and gross lewdness, with additional charges pending. The acts are alleged to have occurred between August and November of 2022.

Anyone who alleges that they may have been a victim of Powell’s, or has information about these crimes, is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

