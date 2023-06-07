NOAA: Monk seal was intentionally killed on West Oahu beach

NOAA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of those responsible for intentionally killing a Hawaiian monk seal.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM PDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of those responsible for intentionally killing a Hawaiian monk seal on Oahu in March.

The agency said Malama was found dead March 12 at Ohikilolo beach, between Keaau Beach Park and Makua Valley.

Her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

“It is with great sadness that we report the suspected intentional killing of Hawaiian monk seal RQ76, also known as Malama,” NOAA said, in a news release Tuesday. “Malama was a seal close to many of our hearts.”

Hawaiian monk seals are among the world’s most endangered species with just 1,500 known individuals in the main Hawaiian islands. They’re protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Malama was born in June 2022 on Manana Island, a state seabird sanctuary. She was rescued last year on Oahu because she showed signs of malnourishment after weaning.

The Marine Mammal Center nursed her back to health and she was released back into the wild in January.

“After release, she was observed regularly in good body condition and exhibiting normal seal behavior,” NOAA said.

But that in March, the Hawaii Marine Animal Response got a report of a dead seal on the beach.

“Malama’s death hits us and our community particularly hard,” NOAA said.

Anyone with information on Malama’s death should call NOAA’s enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.

To report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting, call the Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Porter
Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nevada Commission on Ethics publishes 456-page investigation into Gov. Lombardo
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Fireworks are seen at Green Valley Ranch Resort
Station Casinos to host July 4th fireworks shows at 2 Las Vegas Valley casinos
The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party

Latest News

An aerial view of the Historic Westside location for the proposed museum
Public input sought on future Las Vegas African American Museum & Cultural Center
Clark County OKs proposed 19-story hotel near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show
Las Vegas construction companies file lawsuit against MSG Sphere claiming millions owed
Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Nevada lawmakers revisit Oakland Athletics stadium plan in special legislative session
Las Vegas ballpark bill gets slow start in second special session, faces hardball questions from lawmakers