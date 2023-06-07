Nevada Commission on Ethics files 456-page complaint against Gov. Lombardo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a 456-page document, the Nevada Commission on Ethics has filed an ethics complaint against Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, alleging that he used his position and government resources improperly when he was the Clark County Sheriff and a candidate for Governor of Nevada.

The filing instructs the Executive Director of the commission to investigate potential violations of these two statutes:

Using his public position to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences or advantages to benefit himself, any business entity in which he has a significant pecuniary interest, or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity. Using governmental time, property or equipment or other facility to benefit his significant personal or pecuniary interest or that of a person to whom he is a commitment in a private capacity.

The complaint listed the Governor’s public office title as “Sheriff” and noted that he was a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the time of the alleged violations. A section describing the alleged conduct of the official in question read as follows:

On or about June 28, 2021, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo (“Lombardo”) announced his candidacy for Governor of Nevada at a public event held at Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The homepage for Lombardo’s campaign website, www.joelombardofornv.com, contains numerous photos of Lombardo wearing his Sheriff’s uniform, including his Sheriff’s badge, firearm, handcuffs and other items typically worn on the belt of police officers. The website also contains numerous photos of Lombardo in a shirt and tie, but also wearing his badge and firearm. There are also images of a protective vest with a patch stating “Police” across the front and with a Metro badge, and images of Lombardo picking up and holding these items. Lombardo’s website also links to a video hosted by video hosting, sharing and services platform Vimeo. In the video Lombardo is pictured wearing his Sheriff’s uniform, badge, firearm and handling the protective vest and Sheriff’s badge referenced above. The Facebook page “Joe Lombardo for Governor” contains a profile picture showing Lombardo in his Sheriff’s uniform. The page also contains photos of Lombardo in uniform which are similar or identical to those shown on his campaign website. The Facebook page likewise offers the video hosted by Vimeo that is linked to from his campaign website. The Facebook page contains a video of Lombardo announcing his campaign on Fox News while wearing a suit with a small Sheriff’s badge on his left lapel.

NRS Chapter 281A requires public officers and employees to " hold public office as a public trust and avoid conflicts between public duties and private interests.” The complaint alleges that Lombardo violated the following provisions:

“Using his position in government to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences, exemptions or advantages for himself, any business entity in which he has a significant pecuniary interest, or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity.”

“Using governmental time, property, equipment or other facility to benefit his significant personal or pecuniary interest, or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity. (Some exceptions apply).”

The filing required the inclusion of witnesses who “have knowledge of the facts and circumstances,” as well as the nature of the testimony that the person will provide. The complaint named Ryan Erwin, a campaign strategist for the Lombardo campaign, and Mark Hutchison, the chairman of the Lombardo campaign. The ethics request was made through Director David R. Hall of the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

“In clear violation of Nevada law, Sheriff Lombardo has repeatedly misused official government resources to promote his Campaign,” the complaint alleged. “The Commission has repeatedly found that this prohibition bars a law enforcement officer from using government property, including ‘physical accouterments’ of the office such as a uniform and badge, to promote a political campaign.”

The filing added that the commission sent a letter to the Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ Association to remind officers of those restrictions. It included multiple photos and screenshots of Lombardo in his uniform that were used in his campaign materials within the filing.

The complaint asks for summary judgment, citing Lombardo’s 34 violations of one statute and 34 of another, for a total of 68 Ethics Law violations. It also requests a censure from the commission, a requirement to designate an Ethics Officer within the Governor’s office, and a fine of $1,665,000.

A commission meeting to address the complaint is scheduled for June 13.

Governor Lombardo has not yet responded to FOX5′s request for comment.

