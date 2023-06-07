Nearly 900K gallons of sewage spill from Las Vegas’ Whitney Lift Station

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - About 900,000 gallons spilled from a sewage station near Las Vegas on June 1, with about a third of the spill being recovered as of Monday, according to the Clark County Water Reclamation District.

District crews responded to reports of a wastewater spill on June 3 at the facility located near the Sam Boyd Stadium.

“There was no impact to public health or the environment from this spill,” officials said, while the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Southern Nevada Water Authority and other agencies were notified.

Teams in vactor trucks, a backhoe and a loader were called to the scene to relieve the overflow caused by a “manhole due to failure at lift station rock catcher prohibiting flows to enter wet well in liftstation.”

The total overflow was estimated at 863,625 gallons, while about 281,500 gallons were recovered.

Approximately 57,483 gallons were discharged into Duck Creek.

Whitney Lift Station pumps an average of 4 million gallons of water per day, with a capacity of up to 15 million.

