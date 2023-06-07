Nearly 900K gallons of sewage spill from Las Vegas’ Whitney Lift Station

About 900,000 gallons spilled from a sewage station near Las Vegas on June 1, with about a...
About 900,000 gallons spilled from a sewage station near Las Vegas on June 1, with about a third of the spill being recovered as of Monday, according to the Clark County Water Reclamation District.(Clark County Water Reclamation District)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - About 900,000 gallons spilled from a sewage station near Las Vegas on June 1, with about a third of the spill being recovered as of Monday, according to the Clark County Water Reclamation District.

District crews responded to reports of a wastewater spill on June 3 at the facility located near the Sam Boyd Stadium.

“There was no impact to public health or the environment from this spill,” officials said, while the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Southern Nevada Water Authority and other agencies were notified.

Teams in vactor trucks, a backhoe and a loader were called to the scene to relieve the overflow caused by a “manhole due to failure at lift station rock catcher prohibiting flows to enter wet well in liftstation.”

The total overflow was estimated at 863,625 gallons, while about 281,500 gallons were recovered.

Approximately 57,483 gallons were discharged into Duck Creek.

Whitney Lift Station pumps an average of 4 million gallons of water per day, with a capacity of up to 15 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Coroner’s office confirms cause of death for UNLV football player
Israel Zamora
Las Vegas police look for man who fled after allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
One dead after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

Latest News

Brady Powell, 42
North Las Vegas police seeking additional sexual assault victims
Las Vegas nonprofit encouraging girls to rock out this summer
Girls Rock Vegas is a local nonprofit that works to expose girls aged 9-17 to the music industry.
Las Vegas nonprofit encouraging girls to rock out this summer
FOX5 News at 3 pm - 3:30pm
Abandoned vehicle reports surge in Las Vegas Valley thanks to app