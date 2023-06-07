Live Green or Die Tryin’: ideas wanted on how to combat climate change in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Live Green or Die Tryin’, that is the mission of a group trying to bring billions of dollars in federal funding to Las Vegas to help combat climate change. They say Nevada should take priority over other states because of how much our community is being impacted.

“There is federal funding available for climate change investments but not everybody knows about it,” shared Torie Soriano, a digital campaigner with the non-profit Dream.org.

“There is $369 billion of federal funding towards climate projects that needs to be spent,” Soriano added. Last summer, President Joe Biden signed the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act. Supporters call it the largest climate investment in our nation’s history.

“Local organizations, local governments, business leaders can apply for federal grants,” Soriano explained.

The Go Green or Die Tryin’ campaign with billboards and ads now up in Las Vegas wants the community to come together to get the most funding especially those most impacted.

“Climate change effects everybody but here in the Las Vegas Valley, there is an imbalance to who it effects the most. Our black and brown communities, our indigenous communities are impacted the most,” Soriano contended.

Soriano argues Southern Nevada is particularly vulnerable to climate change because of extreme and rising temperatures, harmful air quality, and two decades of drought and dropping water levels at Lake Mead and something must be done about it now.

“This is a lot of money, $369 billion and we do not want to see this money go to waste. We want to see it implemented in the communities that need it the most. We want to see it here in the Las Vegas Valley,” Soriano said.

The money could be used for anything from water conservation to EV charging stations. There will be listening sessions. If you want to get involved and give your ideas you can learn more here: https://dream.org/transformative-communities/.

