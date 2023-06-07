Las Vegas SWAT responds to wanted suspect barricaded in residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 5 p.m., Las Vegas police detectives were looking for a suspect with outstanding felony warrants and found him barricaded inside a south Las Vegas Valley residence.

According to a report from LVMPD, detectives found the suspect inside a residence on the 8200 block of Cultured Pearl Court.

Police said the call is still active and W. Shelbourne Ave. off of Cultured Pearl Court is closed to traffic. The suspect is wanted on outstanding felony warrants and probable cause charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Update: At approximately 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson from LVMPD said that a suspect was taken into custody.

