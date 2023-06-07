Las Vegas SWAT responds to wanted suspect barricaded in residence

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 5 p.m., Las Vegas police detectives were looking for a suspect with outstanding felony warrants and found him barricaded inside a south Las Vegas Valley residence.

According to a report from LVMPD, detectives found the suspect inside a residence on the 8200 block of Cultured Pearl Court.

Police said the call is still active and W. Shelbourne Ave. off of Cultured Pearl Court is closed to traffic. The suspect is wanted on outstanding felony warrants and probable cause charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Update: At approximately 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson from LVMPD said that a suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Coroner’s office confirms cause of death for UNLV football player
Israel Zamora
Las Vegas police look for man who fled after allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
One dead after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

Latest News

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May...
Governor Lombardo orders a special session on Tuesday evening
Brady Powell, 42
North Las Vegas police seeking additional sexual assault victims
About 900,000 gallons spilled from a sewage station near Las Vegas on June 1, with about a...
Nearly 900K gallons of sewage spill from Las Vegas’ Whitney Lift Station
Las Vegas nonprofit encouraging girls to rock out this summer