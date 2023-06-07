Las Vegas police investigate after person unaccounted for in fatal fire at apartment complex

Las Vegas police investigating after person unaccounted for after fatal fire at apartment complex
Las Vegas police investigating after person unaccounted for after fatal fire at apartment complex(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Jun. 7, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has assumed command of an investigation into an early Tuesday morning fire at an apartment complex that left one person dead and a second unaccounted for.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue updated on Tuesday that the fire remains under investigation and police will now take over command.

At about 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, LVFR said crews began receiving reports of a fire at The Tides Apartment Complex, 6501 W. Charleston. The department says crews arrived at the scene “within minutes” and said the second alarm was called within five minutes.

LVFR initially said six people were transported to UMC for “physical injuries.” According to Las Vegas fire, two people who were transported were in “serious but stable condition” while four others were in “stable condition.” The agency said a firefighter was also transported with minor injuries. He was cleared and returned to duty, LVFR said.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, the department advised that one person had been found deceased and an additional person was unaccounted for. Early Wednesday morning, LVFR told FOX5 that they had not yet been advised that the missing individual was located.

LVFR then updated that Las Vegas fire would now assume command of the investigation.

“In the city of Las Vegas, anytime a deceased person is found during a fire, the investigation is conducted by three agencies: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Arson Investigators, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigations, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office,” the department noted.

LFVR said Tuesday’s fire was the third one to take place at the apartment complex over the last year.

One dead after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

