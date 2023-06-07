Here’s how public can comment on A’s Las Vegas ballpark during special legislative session

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to AP, the Nevada Legislature is convening Wednesday for a special Legislative session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a $1.5 billion ballpark that would host the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip.

As part of Wednesday’s meetings, the public has a chance to provide comment.

According to the Nevada Legislature, those hoping to provide comment can do so via phone by dialing(888) 475-4499. When prompted, callers will need to provide meeting ID 876 4526 7078 and then press #. When prompted for a Participant ID, press # again.

For any issues with calling in, contact (775) 684-1300.

Click HERE for full details on how the public can provide comment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.