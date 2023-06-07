Governor Lombardo orders a special session on Tuesday evening

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May...
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Women from states where abortion has been restricted since the overturning of Roe v. Wade will be protected from potential penalties under a new law signed by Nevada's Republican governor on Tuesday. Lombardo's approval adds Nevada to a list of states that have passed similar abortion sanctuary laws this year. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A legislative Special session starts Wednesday at 8 p.m., according to the Governor Joe Lombardo’s office.

Lawmakers are set to tackle the $1 billion Capital Improvement budget. A well-placed source and stakeholder in the ballpark bill tells FOX5, there will be another session tomorrow on the A’s ballpark bill.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we have more information.

