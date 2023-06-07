Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of its free outdoor concert series, Summerlin Sounds.

According to a news release, the weekly concerts will take place on The Lawn every Wednesday from June 7 through July 12.

Organizers note that the concerts are free and open to the public.

As part of the concerts, Downtown Summerlin says the first performance will take the stage at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees are “encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors.” The release notes that select children’s activities will be available throughout the evening.

Specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase, organizers note.

Performance Schedule:

June 7: Empire Records and Ethan Martin

June 14: Moonshiners and Jase Naron

June 21: Radical West and Ilan Dvir-Djerassi

June 28: Million Dollar Band and Richard Mann

July 5: Lyte Bryte Band and Justin Centeno

July 12: Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson

For details, visit www.summerlin.com.

