Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of its free outdoor concert series, Summerlin Sounds.
According to a news release, the weekly concerts will take place on The Lawn every Wednesday from June 7 through July 12.
Organizers note that the concerts are free and open to the public.
As part of the concerts, Downtown Summerlin says the first performance will take the stage at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m.
Attendees are “encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors.” The release notes that select children’s activities will be available throughout the evening.
Specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase, organizers note.
Performance Schedule:
- June 7: Empire Records and Ethan Martin
- June 14: Moonshiners and Jase Naron
- June 21: Radical West and Ilan Dvir-Djerassi
- June 28: Million Dollar Band and Richard Mann
- July 5: Lyte Bryte Band and Justin Centeno
- July 12: Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson
For details, visit www.summerlin.com.
