Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin

Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin(Bethany Taylor | Bethany Taylor via Downtown Summerlin)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of its free outdoor concert series, Summerlin Sounds.

According to a news release, the weekly concerts will take place on The Lawn every Wednesday from June 7 through July 12.

Organizers note that the concerts are free and open to the public.

As part of the concerts, Downtown Summerlin says the first performance will take the stage at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees are “encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors.” The release notes that select children’s activities will be available throughout the evening.

Specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase, organizers note.

Performance Schedule:

  • June 7: Empire Records and Ethan Martin
  • June 14: Moonshiners and Jase Naron
  • June 21: Radical West and Ilan Dvir-Djerassi
  • June 28: Million Dollar Band and Richard Mann
  • July 5: Lyte Bryte Band and Justin Centeno
  • July 12: Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson

For details, visit www.summerlin.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party
Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
One dead after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas SWAT responds to wanted suspect barricaded in residence
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nevada Commission on Ethics publishes 456-page investigation into Gov. Lombardo

Latest News

A Burlington store is seen in this file photo.
Burlington hosting grand opening event for new Henderson store
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Las Vegas police investigating after person unaccounted for after fatal fire at apartment complex
Las Vegas police investigate after person unaccounted for in fatal fire at apartment complex
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Live Green or Die Tryin’: ideas wanted on how to combat climate change in Nevada