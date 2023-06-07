Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his professional wrestling name The Iron Sheik, has died at the age of 81, his family announced Wednesday.

Family members posted the news of his death on his official Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” they said in the statement.

Iron Sheik won the WWF (now WWE) championship in 1983 at Madison Square Garden, WWE said in his bio. He lost the title one month later to Hulk Hogan in one of the matches that helped professional wrestling become a mainstream attraction.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
One dead after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas SWAT responds to wanted suspect barricaded in residence
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down
Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal...
Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out