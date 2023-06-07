FBI plane en route to Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for his alleged role in the killing of college student Natalee Holloway. (Source: CNN):
By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An FBI plane is en route to Lima, Peru Wednesday morning to pick up Joran van der Sloot and bring him to the U.S.

Col. Carlos López Aeda, the Chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru told FOX News the plane is heading to Peru and will be taking van der Sloot to the U.S. Thursday morning.

Van der sloot will eventually be brought Birmingham to face federal wire fraud and extortion charges.

Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway in May 2005 while on a trip to Aruba. He’s charged with trying to extort $250,000 from the Holloway family in exchange for info on where her remains are located.

Natalee Holloway disappeared in 2005 while on a school trip. (Source: WSFA)
Van der Sloot will be arraigned in federal court in Birmingham once he arrives to begin the federal trial process.

A source close to the Holloway family told WBRC, “They are of course very pleased that the process is underway and very grateful to Peru and the FBI.”

Click here for a timeline of events leading up to the extradition of Joran van der Sloot to the U.S.

This is a developing story.

Additional details will be added as we learn more.

