Credit card debt increase in Henderson among nation’s highest

Many credit card hardship programs can come at a cost.
Many credit card hardship programs can come at a cost.(Storyblocks)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The personal-finance website WalletHub released its latest Credit Card Debt Study and found that in the first quarter of 2023, the year-over-year rise in credit card debt in Henderson ranked in the top ten highest in the nation.

According to that report, consumers’ first-quarter pay down nationally was the second-smallest in a decade at $24 billion.

The study released the following statistics for the City of Henderson:

  • Q1 2023 Change in Household Debt: $3,704
  • Average Household Debt: $15,451
  • Q1 2023 Total Change in Debt: $449,351,845
  • Total Outstanding Debt: $1,874,609,555

The average household credit card balance nationally was $9,654 at the beginning of 2023. That’s $2,566 below WalletHub’s projected breaking point for household finances.

The full results of the study are available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas SWAT responds to wanted suspect barricaded in residence
Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
One dead after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nevada Commission on Ethics publishes 456-page investigation into Gov. Lombardo
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Johnathan Porter
Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse
Aaron Ford
Nevada Attorney General announces $193 million opioid settlement with Teva pharmaceuticals
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Here’s how public can comment on A’s Las Vegas ballpark during special legislative session
AZFAMILY | Mohave County Sheriff - generic
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide