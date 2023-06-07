Credit card debt increase in Henderson among nation’s highest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The personal-finance website WalletHub released its latest Credit Card Debt Study and found that in the first quarter of 2023, the year-over-year rise in credit card debt in Henderson ranked in the top ten highest in the nation.

According to that report, consumers’ first-quarter pay down nationally was the second-smallest in a decade at $24 billion.

The study released the following statistics for the City of Henderson:

Q1 2023 Change in Household Debt: $3,704

Average Household Debt: $15,451

Q1 2023 Total Change in Debt: $449,351,845

Total Outstanding Debt: $1,874,609,555

The average household credit card balance nationally was $9,654 at the beginning of 2023. That’s $2,566 below WalletHub’s projected breaking point for household finances.

The full results of the study are available here.

