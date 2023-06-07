Credit card debt increase in Henderson among nation’s highest
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The personal-finance website WalletHub released its latest Credit Card Debt Study and found that in the first quarter of 2023, the year-over-year rise in credit card debt in Henderson ranked in the top ten highest in the nation.
According to that report, consumers’ first-quarter pay down nationally was the second-smallest in a decade at $24 billion.
The study released the following statistics for the City of Henderson:
- Q1 2023 Change in Household Debt: $3,704
- Average Household Debt: $15,451
- Q1 2023 Total Change in Debt: $449,351,845
- Total Outstanding Debt: $1,874,609,555
The average household credit card balance nationally was $9,654 at the beginning of 2023. That’s $2,566 below WalletHub’s projected breaking point for household finances.
The full results of the study are available here.
