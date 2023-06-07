Comedian Tim Allen announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Tim Allen
Tim Allen
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian and actor Tim Allen announced he will perform two shows on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

According to a news release, Allen will perform at The Mirage Theatre on November 3 and 4 as part of the Center Stage Comedy lineup. The shows will begin at 10 p.m.

The release says pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. with code HRCTI. Public on-sale will start on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

“Tim Allen is an American comedian, actor, entertainer, and voice-over artist who built his career in comedy and appearances in several popular movies and shows, including the “Toy Story” franchise, “The Santa Clause” franchise and “Last Man Standing.” Tim Allen is most famously known for his role as Tim ‘The Toolman’ Taylor in the sitcom “Home Improvement,” which ran for eight seasons and won a Golden Globe Award.”

