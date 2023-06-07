Clark County OKs proposed 19-story hotel near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County commissioners on Wednesday gave the green light to a proposed hotel that would be located within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium.

Announced in September, the 19-story, 340-room hotel, which was proposed by New Angle Development, would be built along Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium.

According to Clark County, the hotel would be called “Nuance Las Vegas.”

Developers told FOX5 that the property would also feature 520 parking spaces. Amenities would include a pool, day spa, restaurant, and rooftop bar and terrace, according to initial Clark County documents.

“A hotel on the site would be ideal for tourists traveling to Las Vegas for football games and other events at Allegiant Stadium. Since the site is within walking distance to the Stadium, it would assist with providing additional hotel options for guests without impacting traffic or parking concerns at the Stadium,” developers said in the application submitted to Clark County.

The county said developers plan to break ground on the project in early 2024.

