Burlington hosting grand opening event for new Henderson store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National off-price retailer Burlington announced that it will host a grand opening event for its new Henderson store on Friday.

According to a news release, the opening of the Henderson location will bring the total number of locations in Nevada to 14.

Located at 3495 St. Rose Parkway, Burlington says this Friday and Saturday, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, will receive a Burlington WOW! Buck to scratch off and reveal a prize amount to be used toward their purchase.

The store will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.Burlington.com/grandopening.

