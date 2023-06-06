Suspect driving alleged stolen van crashes into Las Vegas police vehicle

Suspect driving alleged stolen van crashes into Las Vegas police car
Suspect driving alleged stolen van crashes into Las Vegas police car(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its department vehicles was struck by a suspect who was driving an alleged stolen van early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at about 2:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Rainbow and Tropicana.

As Las Vegas police arrived in the area, the vehicle left a nearby complex and collided with an officer’s vehicle, according to LVMPD.

The suspect was apprehended by officers and there are no other outstanding parties, police said.

