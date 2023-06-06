Suspect driving alleged stolen van crashes into Las Vegas police vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its department vehicles was struck by a suspect who was driving an alleged stolen van early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at about 2:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Rainbow and Tropicana.

As Las Vegas police arrived in the area, the vehicle left a nearby complex and collided with an officer’s vehicle, according to LVMPD.

The suspect was apprehended by officers and there are no other outstanding parties, police said.

