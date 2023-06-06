Several Golden Knights players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams

By Joe Vigil
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are now two wins away from hoisting hockey’s most coveted prize, the Stanley Cup. On Monday the VGK beat the Florida Panthers to take a 2-0 lead in the finals.

Players who win the cup have their names stamped onto the Stanley Cup and get to have it for a day. Other VGK players’ names are on the cup while playing with other teams. Those players include Chandler Stephenson, Phil Kessel, Alec Martinez, Alex Pietrangelo, Jonathan Quick and Ivan Barbashev.

The Stanley Cup has been on display worldwide, and some players have done some interesting things with the cup when it’s their turn to have it for a day. At least one player used the cup to baptize their child. One team left the cup behind when they took it out of their car to get a jack after getting a flat tire. Players were on the way to a party. They realized the cup was left behind and drove back to get it. The cup was also in a war zone. The person responsible for transporting the cup, Mike Bolt with the Hockey Hall of Fame, tells FOX5 he traveled with the cup and some former NHL players to Afghanistan in 2007.

“There were missiles flying into the base. Most of them hit the road. Obviously, I’m here to tell the story, but for a few minutes there it was a little scary,” said Bolt.

The series now moves to Florida for the next two games.

