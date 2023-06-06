Ron Turcotte and Secretariat win the Triple Crown 50 years ago.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was 50 years ago this week that Ron Turcotte and Secretariat won the Triple Crown. Turcotte, from Drummond New Brunswick says it doesn’t feel like it was 50 years ago

Ron Turcotte):” It’s unbelievable. It feels like it was yesterday to me. "

Secretariat has been called by many racing observers the greatest horse that ever live. He set records in all three legs of the triple crown.

Turcotte:” Secretariat was so easy to ride. He was such an intelligent horse. You teach him something and you can make any move you wanted with him. He was the only horse that I rode that made so many moves.”

Turcotte says the legacy and popularity of Secretariat has lived on and the horse still has fans all over the world.

Turcotte.:” So many people are interested. He has so many fans. It is not only in North America, it’s overseas, it’s all over the world. I get messages about the horse.”

