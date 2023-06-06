Pepsi, TikToker Keith Lee to award country’s best Black-owned restaurant with pop-up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pepsi has partnered with Las Vegas-based TikToker Keith Lee to award the country’s best Black-owned restaurant with a pop-up in Sin City.

According to a news release, the contest is a collaboration between Pepsi Dig In, “a platform designed to drive access, business growth and awareness for Black-owned restaurant,” and TikToker Keith Lee.

The “Restaurant Royalty” program, which the release notes is entering its “sophomore year,” “recognizes the country’s best Black-owned restaurants, will tag team with Lee to help transform the lives of Black restaurant owners and their businesses with his posts.”

In order to recommend an eatery, through July 1, diners can submit their favorite local eatery on DigInShowLove.com or by scanning the code on display at a participating Black-owned restaurant.

Those who participate will also have a chance to win prizes, including one of ten $1,000 gift cards towards dining at fans’ recommended restaurant, along with other foodie experiences in New York City and Las Vegas with Pepsi Dig In and its partners.

“Pepsi Dig In’s Restaurant Royalty program is a way for foodies to share their favorite Black-owned restaurants and discover new ones, while driving business growth and visibility for these restaurants long term,” the release notes.

The company says Pepsi Dig In is also teaming up with MGM Resorts International “to bring a restaurant to Las Vegas to showcase their signature dish on one of the country’s largest culinary stages.”

Black-owned restaurants have a chance to win the following, according to the release:

a grand prize pop-up residency in Las Vegas featuring their signature dish in partnership with MGM Resorts International

resources and support from Pepsi Dig In including enrollment in Black Restaurants Deliver - an eight-week program that offers personalized expert consulting services in building online ordering capabilities and search presence

$10,000 in digital media buys for their businesses

To nominate your favorite Black-owned restaurants, visit DigInShowLove.com. For more information on Pepsi Dig In, visit PepsiDigIn.com.

