Nevada among best states for women to find love, report says

Wedding couple
Wedding couple(WILX)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for love in the Silver State are apparently in the right place, according to a new report.

According to American Casino Guide, the website “sought to uncover the US states where singles have the best odds of finding love.”

American Casino Guide says that in order to complete the study, “experts analyzed the volume of single people over 20 in the population alongside the frequency of bars and romantic restaurants per 10,000 people, to reveal the ultimate states to find love.”

Analysts found that Nevada is the eighth-best state across the country for women to find love. American Casino Guide said the findings indicate that with odds of 69.60/100, every 1 in 1.97 men you will run into in Nevada are single.

The group said that in Nevada, the dating pool counts 990,955 eligible singles — over 41% of its population.

The full dataset used throughout this study — with all metrics included — can be found here.

