Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says there were multiple injuries after an early Tuesday morning fire at an apartment complex.

According to LVFR, at about 5:04 a.m., crews began receiving reports of a fire at The Tides Apartment Complex, 6501 W. Charleston.

The department says crews arrived to the scene “within minutes.” They said the second alarm was called within 5 minutes.

According to LVFR, six people were transported to UMC for “physical injuries.” According to Las Vegas fire, two people who were transported were in “serious but stable condition” while four others were in “stable condition.”

The agency said a firefighter was also transported with minor injuries.

Primary all clears were sent at 6:42 a.m., according to LVFR.

LVFR said one of the buildings is considered a total loss. Fourteen people will be displaced as a result of the fire, LVFR said, with an additional nine people pending displacement. The agency said they will be dependent on whether maintenance crews are able to repair two exposed buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

