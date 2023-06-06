Legislature updates: notable signatures and vetoes from Governor Lombardo

Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:40 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Joe Lombardo has a window to sign or veto various bills after Nevada’s legislative session ends.

The Governor’s Office created a page for letters explaining various vetoes. Notable vetoes in the past few days include the Right to Die Bill for euthanasia, protections for doctors providing gender-affirming care to out-of-state patients, and healthcare benefits for full-time substitute teachers.

Some notable signatures throughout the session:

Education bills: Lombardo signed a education budget expanding per-pupil spending by 25%. Two school safety bills were written to protect staff and punish violent students.

Abortion Protections: Fulfilling a campaign promise, Lombardo signed a law protecting out-of-state abortion patients from prosecution.

Crime Crackdowns: Lombardo signed a bill making threats against election workers a felony. Lombardo also signed another piece of legislation targeting catalytic converter thieves, making it a felony to possess stolen converters.

Employment: Lombardo approved a 12% raise for state workers. He also ended COVID-era requirements for hotel room cleanings.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

