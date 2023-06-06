Las Vegas restaurant employee recorded coworkers in bathroom, police say

Luis Pastran
Luis Pastran(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in May for allegedly recording his coworkers at a restaurant inside the bathroom without their knowledge or consent, according to authorities.

Luis Pastran, 27, faces one count of capturing/distributing or displaying an image of a private area, a gross misdemeanor.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Lindo Michoacan restaurant for a report of an employee taking videos of his coworkers inside the bathroom.

The business manager told police she had been informed Pastran had been recording employees “as they undress and utilize the bathroom. It was believed he placed his cellphone upright and facing out of the lockers located,” there.

When confronted by the manager, Pastran “told her she was crazy,” and then left the area before police arrived.

Police later spoke with Pastran, who said he knew what videos police wanted to talk to him about and that it was “dumb” and that “it would be true” the videos had been recorded on his phone.

Pastran is out on bail ahead of his July court hearing.

