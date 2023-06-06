Las Vegas residents invited to join new Citizens Police Academy

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.(KOLO)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is offering a Citizens Police Academy beginning Aug. 16.

The academy will be provided by the city’s Department of Public Safety and “is designed to increase knowledge about law enforcement in the community.”

It will run on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 through Nov. 8. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Anyone intersted may sign up online or visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DPS or call 702-229-6343 for details.

Topics will include patrol operations, arrests, search and seizure, bike patrol, motorcycle patrol, case law, use of force, and more.

The city’s Department of Public Safety provides the public with law enforcement services at city parks and facilities through the Deputy City Marshals, operates the city’s detention center, and provides animal protection services in the city of Las Vegas.

