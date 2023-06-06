Las Vegas pedicabs frustrated by restrictions on The Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’ve ever been stuck in game-day traffic on The Strip, one Las Vegas pedicab driver says three wheels are better than four to get around crowds, but some restrictions imposed by the county are making it hard for them to give rides near The Strip.

Las Vegas Rickshaw has been operating in downtown Las Vegas for years but just recently got a permit to serve the area near The Strip.

“People haven’t seen these in this area,” said Matt Maschek with Las Vegas Richshaw. “I think that the last time pedicabs were allowed here was in the early 2000s, and they stopped having them here for a long time, so this is nice being allowed to operate here again.”

Except for some areas in Las Vegas, where pedicabs or rickshaws are still not allowed.

“We do have a lot of restrictions right now, certain roads that we’re not supposed to be on,” said Maschek.

FOX5 asked the county to break down exactly where pedicabs can and cannot operate near The Strip, and they responded with an extensive list of 10 restricted areas.

It includes the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard from Russell Road to Sahara, as well as Tropicana Avenue from Koval to 200 feet west of Las Vegas Boulevard, and many more.

Clark County pedicab code (FOX5)

The county cites concerns about safety and increased traffic as the reasoning for the restrictions.

But with F1 and the Super Bowl coming up, some pedicab drivers are hoping that the rising demand for their services will convince the county to expand the area where they’re allowed to operate.

“We can go places where cars can’t go. During festivals and sporting events, you’ll notice that the pedicabs get there a lot quicker,” said Maschek. “Those big events are not conducive to car traffic. You’ll sit in traffic for a long time if you’re on four wheels. Three wheels is a lot better.”

Maschek said business is still good, despite the restrictions. He said tourists and locals have still been seeking out pedicabs near The Strip, but he’s still hoping to expand their operating area soon.

