Las Vegas nonprofit encouraging girls to rock out this summer

For a lot of people, music is a big part of their lives.
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A local nonprofit wants to teach young girls how to make it this summer.

Girls Rock Vegas is a local nonprofit that works to expose girls aged 9-17 to the music industry. Campers will learn how to read music, how to write it, and will have a big concert at the end of the week.

Girls Rock Vegas is a camp that gives girls in Las Vegas a chance to learn about the music industry(FOX5)

Gwen Feuerborn is a teacher for the camp this year, but she actually started as a camper herself. She said the program helped her become more confident, and she hopes to inspire this year’s campers to do the same.

I know where they’re coming from,” Feuerborn said. “I know how scared some of them may feel when they get up on that stage. If I can teach them how I learned to cope with the fear, I know I can get them out of their shell.”

Financial aid is available for any student that needs it. Click here for more information: http://www.girlsrockvegas.org/

