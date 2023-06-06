Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.” (Las Vegas Ballpark)(Las Vegas Ballpark)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark will hold a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, with ticket sales benefitting the VGK Foundation.

According to a release from the park, tickets will be $5.00 and all seating areas will be open, including on-field access.  No chairs, raised seating, tarps or plastic mats will be allowed on the field. You may bring pillows, blankets, and towels onto the field.  

Las Vegas Ballpark Club, bars and concession stands will be open starting at 4 p.m. when gates open.  The puck is scheduled to drop at 5 p.m.

More information about the event is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Coroner’s office confirms cause of death for UNLV football player
Israel Zamora
Las Vegas police look for man who fled after allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Salt Lake Express
Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California

Latest News

Is Lake Mead haunted? Las Vegas-based ‘ghost hunter’ Zak Bagans investigates
Is Lake Mead haunted? Las Vegas-based ‘ghost hunter’ Zak Bagans investigates
Is Lake Mead haunted? Las Vegas-based ‘ghost hunter’ Zak Bagans investigates
Several Golden Knights players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams
Several VGK players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams
Several Golden Knights players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams