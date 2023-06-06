Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark will hold a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, with ticket sales benefitting the VGK Foundation.

According to a release from the park, tickets will be $5.00 and all seating areas will be open, including on-field access. No chairs, raised seating, tarps or plastic mats will be allowed on the field. You may bring pillows, blankets, and towels onto the field.

Las Vegas Ballpark Club, bars and concession stands will be open starting at 4 p.m. when gates open. The puck is scheduled to drop at 5 p.m.

More information about the event is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.