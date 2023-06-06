Forecast Outlook - 06/06/23

An area of low pressure spinning over Southern California is keeping wind gusts in the 30 m.p.h. range on Tuesday. The forecast high falls to 91° in Las Vegas. The system will be moving over Southern Nevada on Wednesday, bringing the forecast high down to 86° with the chance of a few isolated showers around the Las Vegas Valley. The best chance of a few isolated showers will come on Wednesday and Sunday this week.

We’ll keep the afternoon breeze with us through the rest of the week with forecast high temperatures holding in the low 90s Thursday through Saturday. Another low-pressure system moves over Southern Nevada on Sunday, bringing a slight chance of showers with high temperatures falling back into the upper 80s.

The latest occurrence of a 100° day in Las Vegas is June 30th, 1965. We’ll stay away from triple digit territory for the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.