Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight

Video from a Honolulu-bound flight shows black smoke pouring from a plane in San Francisco.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:43 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An United Airlines flight headed for Honolulu had to abort takeoff Monday due to an engine issue, officials said.

Video from the flight shows black smoke pouring from a plane in San Francisco.

Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained speed going down the runway before the wheels lifted for takeoff. They then said the pilot announced an engine had blown.

While the airlines did not specify the engine issue, officials said United flight 1509 safely returned to the gate following the incident.

Officials added that passengers deplaned at the gate normally and were booked on a later flight.

United Airlines said maintenance crews are now inspecting the plane.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Coroner’s office confirms cause of death for UNLV football player
Israel Zamora
Las Vegas police look for man who fled after allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Salt Lake Express
Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California

Latest News

Several Golden Knights players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams
Several VGK players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams
Several Golden Knights players have their names on Stanley Cup while playing for other teams
Suspect driving alleged stolen van crashes into Las Vegas police vehicle
Pizza festival to once again be held in Las Vegas
Blue Man Group hosting sensory-friendly show on Las Vegas Strip
Blue Man Group hosting sensory-friendly show on Las Vegas Strip