Downtown Summerlin hosting family-friendly Golden Knights watch party for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights fans looking for a place to catch Wednesday’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will have a chance to enjoy a watch party at Downtown Summerlin.

According to a news release, Downtown Summerlin is set to host a family-friendly watch party on The Lawn as the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers in Wednesday night’s game.

Guests are invited to bring a chair or a blanket to join fellow Golden Knights fans for “pre-game fun, including a DJ, followed by the big game.”

Fans will be able to grab a spot as early as 3 p.m., with pre-game entertainment starting at 4 p.m. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.

Those attending are also welcome to bring their four-legged friends to help cheer on the team.

For additional information, visit www.summerlin.com.

