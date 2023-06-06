LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights fans looking for a place to catch Wednesday’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will have a chance to enjoy a watch party at Downtown Summerlin.

According to a news release, Downtown Summerlin is set to host a family-friendly watch party on The Lawn as the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers in Wednesday night’s game.

Guests are invited to bring a chair or a blanket to join fellow Golden Knights fans for “pre-game fun, including a DJ, followed by the big game.”

Fans will be able to grab a spot as early as 3 p.m., with pre-game entertainment starting at 4 p.m. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.

Those attending are also welcome to bring their four-legged friends to help cheer on the team.

Downtown Summerlin hosting family-friendly Golden Knights watch party for Stanley Cup Final Game 3 (Downtown Summerlin)

For additional information, visit www.summerlin.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.