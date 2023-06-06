Blue Man Group hosting sensory-friendly show on Las Vegas Strip

Blue Man Group hosting sensory-friendly show on Las Vegas Strip
Blue Man Group hosting sensory-friendly show on Las Vegas Strip(Blue Man Group)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to ensure “everyone can experience the wonderous world of the Blue Men,” the iconic Blue Man Group announced on Tuesday the trio will once again host a sensory-friendly performance on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the sensory-friendly version of the full-length Blue Man Group show will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m.

Blue Man Group notes tickets are specially priced at $36 for any seat, and can be purchased at www.blueman.com.

A portion of ticket sales will go directly to Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, which the group says “supports family-centered services to those living with autism and neurodevelopmental conditions in Southern Nevada.”

“To ensure a comfortable experience for all guests, modifications will be made to reduce sound and light levels at various moments throughout the show as well limited audience interaction with the Blue Men,” the release notes.

In addition, Blue Man Group says earplugs will be available to guests upon request and a quiet space will be set up outside the theater to offer a calm environment to families needing a sensory break.

The full-length, 90-minute performance will include strobe lights, the release notes. Those who have over-the-ear headphones are welcome to use them.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Coroner’s office confirms cause of death for UNLV football player
Israel Zamora
Las Vegas police look for man who fled after allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Salt Lake Express
Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California

Latest News

Multiple injuries reported after early morning fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Housing prices in Las Vegas Valley rise in May, still off from record highs
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas residents invited to join new Citizens Police Academy
Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
Pepsi, TikToker Keith Lee to award country’s best Black-owned restaurant with pop-up in Las Vegas