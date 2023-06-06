Blue Man Group hosting sensory-friendly show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to ensure “everyone can experience the wonderous world of the Blue Men,” the iconic Blue Man Group announced on Tuesday the trio will once again host a sensory-friendly performance on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the sensory-friendly version of the full-length Blue Man Group show will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m.

Blue Man Group notes tickets are specially priced at $36 for any seat, and can be purchased at www.blueman.com.

A portion of ticket sales will go directly to Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, which the group says “supports family-centered services to those living with autism and neurodevelopmental conditions in Southern Nevada.”

“To ensure a comfortable experience for all guests, modifications will be made to reduce sound and light levels at various moments throughout the show as well limited audience interaction with the Blue Men,” the release notes.

In addition, Blue Man Group says earplugs will be available to guests upon request and a quiet space will be set up outside the theater to offer a calm environment to families needing a sensory break.

The full-length, 90-minute performance will include strobe lights, the release notes. Those who have over-the-ear headphones are welcome to use them.

