Pinkbox Doughnuts hosting grand opening event for 1st store in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Locals favorite Pinbox Doughnuts announced it will host a grand opening event on Saturday for the eatery’s first location in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the company will hold a grand opening celebration for its store at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring Pinkbox Doughnuts to downtown Las Vegas,” said Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “Our bright décor and unique doughnut creations will be a great complement to the fun and energy that are hallmarks of the downtown experience, especially at the Plaza and across the street at the Fremont Street Experience.”

As part of the festivities, customers will be able to enter the new store through Pinkbox’s giant 3D doughnut entry.

In addition, Pinkbox says it will give away a commemorative grand opening t-shirt free with any purchase (while supplies last).

Leading up to Saturday’s event, Pinkbox says it will hold contests via its Instagram page (@pinkboxdoughnuts) for guests to win VIP front of line passes for the grand opening celebration.

For more information, visit: www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

