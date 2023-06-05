Owners of Golden Knights, Panthers to donate $100K to veterans groups at end of Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owners of the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers have pledged to make a substantial donation to veterans organizations at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

According to a news release, team owners Bill Foley and Vincent Viola, who are both graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point and veterans of the United States military, will partner to donate $100,000 at the end of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The release notes that the owner of the winning team will choose a Veterans Service Organization to accept the donation from the owner of the other club.

According to the teams, Foley selected The Folded Flag Foundation to receive a donation from Viola and the Panthers. Viola chose Gold Star Teen Adventures to receive a donation from Foley and the Golden Knights.

“Both non-profit organizations dedicate their efforts toward the children and families of military and law enforcement personnel who lost their lives,” the teams note.

The Golden Knights and the Panthers will face off Monday night in Game 2 of the series, with the Knights leading after a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.