Nevada Legislature votes on vetoed bills on final day of session

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the 120-day-long session of the Nevada Legislature comes to a close today, the Senate voted to carry on bills previously vetoed by Gov. Joe Lombardo. They include:

SB20 would change the appointment process for filling vacant seats for the Clark County Commissioners and would allow for special elections to do so.

SB133 would criminalize fake presidential electors by making it a felony. Lombardo said in his veto message he agreed with the bill’s intent to safeguard elections but said the penalty was more severe than what he considered more serious crimes.

SB148 would have required Clark County schools to keep a minimum of three security employees per 1,000 students. Lombardo said the process would be “time-consuming.”

SB169 would have proposed Washoe and Clark Counties include heat mitigation strategies as part of their long-term master plans for development. Lombardo said it would create more red tape and that many of the strategies were already being used.

SB210 proposed any state appointment should, when possible, reflect diversity when appointed by the governor. Lombardo said it was well-intentioned but could encroach on his ability to make appointments.

SB299 would have required the prevailing wage be paid to railroad and monorail project workers. Lombardo called it a burden on taxpayers and that it was irrelevant as the Federal Railroad Administration already pays those wages.

SB302 would have protected health care providers offering gender-affirming care in the state. Lombardo said it “inhibits the Executive Branch’s ability to be certain that all gender-affirming care related to minors comports with State law.”

