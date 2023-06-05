Millions of dollars approved to keep Lake Mead’s boat ramps up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Keeping the boat ramps up and running at Lake Mead takes millions of federal dollars.

“$32 million is a direct result from, let’s just say, we’re having good conversation with Bureau of Land Management and National Park Services to make sure the money comes down where it’s needed,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

Senator Rosen met with a local business on Monday to tour Lake Mead. Millions of dollars of disaster supplemental funding will be used to help Lake Mead and its businesses keep afloat.

“Businesses have reached out to me, like Lake Mead Harbor, Lake Mead Marina, and so many others to protect their business and tradition of enjoying the lake,” said Rosen. “When you think about the history of Nevada and all of these businesses and family traditions, it wasn’t hard for me to write these letters, to do whatever we need to keep the lake levels stable so that people can enjoy the natural beauty, see the stars, and maybe unplug a little bit.”

In 2022, Rosen said she wrote to the Director of National Park Services, asking him to deliver federal emergency funding to address the boat ramp closures. In 2021, Lake Mead closed boat ramps due to declining water levels which hurt businesses.

“We can’t close these boat ramps. We have to have a plan going forward to make sure the lake levels are stable and to make sure it’s sustainable,” said Rosen.

This year, a particularly wet winter and rising lake levels allowed all boat ramps to open. Rosen said she wants to make sure closing the ramps will not happen again.

“These are the kind of experiences that not just people in our country and all over the world see this, and really can’t be found anyplace else,” said Rosen.

Gail Kaiser, general manager of Las Vegas boat harbor, says the money will be very helpful.

“Being prepared for these major fluctuations that we’re now experiencing, so that not just the ramps are open, the swim beach is open, there’s bathrooms for everyone to use to keep maintenance up and to make sure to know we are a very vital part of southern Nevada,” Kaiser said.

The money will be used for maintenance, disaster relief, road work, planning, utilities and boat ramps.

