Lombardo signs bill banning use of tracking devices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a bill prohibiting the use of tracking devices.

He signed AB356 into law on Saturday.

The issue of tracking devices has come into focus for lawmakers after Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung each had a tracking device placed on their respective cars.

The legislation prohibits a person from installing, concealing, or otherwise placing a mobile tracking device in or on the car of another person. The new law does not apply to law enforcement agencies who place a tracking device on a vehicle in a manner consistent with state law and the Constitution.

A person convicted of placing a tracking device on a vehicle will be guilty of a misdemeanor on the first offense and a gross misdemeanor on the second offense.

The law goes into effect July 1.

