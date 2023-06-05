Las Vegas police say man flees after accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man is accused of fleeing after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 1:14 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near her apartment, police said. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives determined that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who then fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. The victim’s identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

