Las Vegas eatery serving up Golden Knights-themed ‘CrazyShake’
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Golden Knights appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, iconic eatery Black Tap is once again serving up a Knights-themed “CrazyShake.”
According to a news release, Black Tap’s “CrazyShake” is a caramel-based shake that features a vanilla frosted rim with black and gold sugar pearls topped with a Golden Knights mini ‘hockey puck’ cake, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a cherry.
Black Tap is located at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip.
For more information, visit: https://blacktap.com/location/vegas/.
