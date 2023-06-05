Las Vegas Aviators lead Pacific Coast League in total attendance

Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The...
Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The Oakland Athletics's lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024, and there is a chance the team would play the 2025 and 2026 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aviators continue to pack the stands with fans.

“Las Vegas is a sports town!” the team posted in sharing that on Saturday, the Aviators had their eighth sellout of the season.

With Saturday’s sellout, the Aviators said the team leads the Pacific Coast League in total attendance.

By comparison, the Oakland A’s recently welcomed the team’s smallest crowd since 1979.

The Oakland Athletics on May 15 night drew an announced crowd of 2,064, their smallest for a home game since fans were allowed to attend when they drew 1,037 against Texas on Sept. 19, 1979, according to AP.

Could the A’s really play in Las Vegas’ minor league park? Recent history says yes

