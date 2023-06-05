Las Vegas Aviators lead Pacific Coast League in total attendance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aviators continue to pack the stands with fans.

“Las Vegas is a sports town!” the team posted in sharing that on Saturday, the Aviators had their eighth sellout of the season.

With Saturday’s sellout, the Aviators said the team leads the Pacific Coast League in total attendance.

By comparison, the Oakland A’s recently welcomed the team’s smallest crowd since 1979.

The Oakland Athletics on May 15 night drew an announced crowd of 2,064, their smallest for a home game since fans were allowed to attend when they drew 1,037 against Texas on Sept. 19, 1979, according to AP.

