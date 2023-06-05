‘It’s so fun’: Michael Keaton and Tim Burton plan to do ‘Beetlejuice 2’ just like the original

Warner Brothers announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Warner Bros. announced last month a long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice” is in the works, and Michael Keaton and Tim Burton say they plan to stick closely to the original as they tackle the project.

Keaton spoke with Empire magazine and expressed his excitement about the project and working with Burton again.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great,” he told Empire. “And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

“We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time,” Keaton told Empire.

The actor went on to tell the British magazine that “Beetlejuice” was the most fun he’s had working on a movie.

The film is currently projected to premiere in theaters Sept. 6, 2024. It’s unclear if the writers’ strike will impact the release date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist's rendering of a proposed Las Vegas movie studio
One step closer to movie studios being built in Southern Nevada
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme on Las Vegas Strip
Toilet sewage
Sewage coming up through drains, toilets in a Henderson apartment complex
Tacos gener
Highest-rated places for tacos in Las Vegas, according to Yelp
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas

Latest News

The bar used on the set of the television series "Cheers" and some costumes worn by actors on...
‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple unveils sleek ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
Second flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; California officials say Florida set up travel