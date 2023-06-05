Forecast Outlook 6/5/23

Cooler Temperatures On The Way
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While we could still hit 100 degrees Monday if we don’t it could take us another week or so before we have another go.

The latest recorded 100 degree day for Las Vegas was June 30th, 1965.

Plenty of clouds are popping up over the valley Monday afternoon as a closed low coupled with marginal instability is producing some active weather in Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln counties.

For Las Vegas even the wind has been lighter than anticipated.

Going through the rest of the afternoon into Monday evening what clouds are over the valley will start to clear.

Then we open the door for much cooler than normal daytime highs.

A persistent trough of low pressure will keep us on average 5 to 10 degrees below normal through at least the middle of the month.

Two of our next 7 days our highs are forecast to be in the upper 80′s.

The long range forecast through Sunday suggests some of the instability over our mountains could south.

The UV Index for Tuesday is 9 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist's rendering of a proposed Las Vegas movie studio
One step closer to movie studios being built in Southern Nevada
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme on Las Vegas Strip
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Coroner’s office confirms cause of death for UNLV football player
Israel Zamora
Las Vegas police look for man who fled after allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
Toilet sewage
Sewage coming up through drains, toilets in a Henderson apartment complex

Latest News

Monday, June 5 Las Vegas AM weather update
Monday, June 5 Las Vegas AM weather update
Forecast Outlook - 06/05/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/4/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/3/23