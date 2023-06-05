Forecast Outlook 6/5/23

While we could still hit 100 degrees Monday if we don’t it could take us another week or so before we have another go.

The latest recorded 100 degree day for Las Vegas was June 30th, 1965.

Plenty of clouds are popping up over the valley Monday afternoon as a closed low coupled with marginal instability is producing some active weather in Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln counties.

For Las Vegas even the wind has been lighter than anticipated.

Going through the rest of the afternoon into Monday evening what clouds are over the valley will start to clear.

Then we open the door for much cooler than normal daytime highs.

A persistent trough of low pressure will keep us on average 5 to 10 degrees below normal through at least the middle of the month.

Two of our next 7 days our highs are forecast to be in the upper 80′s.

The long range forecast through Sunday suggests some of the instability over our mountains could south.

The UV Index for Tuesday is 9 or very high.

