Forecast Outlook - 06/05/23

Warmer Start To The Week, Cooler Finish
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An area of low pressure sitting off the coast of Southern California will build in strong southwest winds Monday and Tuesday. Mid-level moisture also moves in today, bringing clouds cover for the valley and isolated showers and thunderstorms for the Spring Mountains.

Wind gusts Monday and Tuesday will be in the 20-30 mph range valley-wide, then a slight breeze returns Wednesday. The forecast high today is 99°.

Temperatures will remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s for the next 10 days in Southern Nevada.

